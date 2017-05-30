Palestinian girl, shot after stabbing Israeli soldier, dies: army

A teenage Palestinian girl who was shot by Israeli troops after she stabbed a soldier in the occupied West Bank died of her wounds in hospital on Friday, Israel's military and a medical center spokeswoman said. The girl, who Palestinian authorities said was aged 16 and from the West Bank village of Yaabed near Jenin, was shot at the entrance to the Israeli settlement of Mevo Dotan on Thursday after striking and lightly wounding a soldier with a knife, an Israeli army statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.