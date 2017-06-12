Palestinian attackers killed after ki...

Palestinian attackers killed after killing Israeli officer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Israeli police stand around a body of a Palestinian in Jerusalem, Friday, June 16, 2017. Three Palestinians armed with an automatic weapon and knives attacked Israeli officers on duty near Jerusalem's Old City in twin attacks at two locations Friday evening, critically wounding one before they were shot and killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Katrina 209
News LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay... 9 hr Froster 7
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... 15 hr spytheweb 1
News Separating religion and state 15 hr yehoshooah adam 1
News Toronto man, another Canadian charged in beatin... 22 hr nasty 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Fri Jopsprisjeez 2
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Jun 14 No wonder 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC