Naval coalition steps up patrols around Yemen after attacks
A multinational coalition of navies says it will step up patrols in waters around Yemen after several attacks there, including those launched by Somali pirates and others blamed on Yemeni rebel forces. The Bahrain-based Combined Maritime Forces issued a statement to shippers Monday outlining the threats in the Gulf of Aden and Bab el-Mandeb, two crucial areas for shippers transiting the Suez Canal.
