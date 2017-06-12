Natural gas built Qatar, now may protect it in Gulf dispute
Natural gas built the high-rises of Qatar's capital, put the Al-Jazeera satellite news network on the air and a fleet of passengers jets for its state carrier in the sky. Now, it may be what protects Qatar as it is in the center of the worst diplomatic crisis to strike the Gulf in decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|8 hr
|Katrina
|109
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Sun
|USA Today
|2
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sat
|Quirky
|230
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC