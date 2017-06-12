More than 100 IS fighters attack Iraqi forces in Mosul

In this April 29, 2017 file photo, an Iraqi Federal Policeman runs away after he fired shots at an Islamic State group position on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi security officials said Wednesday, June 14, 2017 that more than 100 Islamic State militants launched a counterattack in Mosul, killing several Federal Police and civilians in clashes that were still underway.

