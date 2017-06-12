More than 100 IS fighters attack Iraqi forces in Mosul
In this April 29, 2017 file photo, an Iraqi Federal Policeman runs away after he fired shots at an Islamic State group position on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi security officials said Wednesday, June 14, 2017 that more than 100 Islamic State militants launched a counterattack in Mosul, killing several Federal Police and civilians in clashes that were still underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Katrina
|138
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|10 hr
|No wonder
|1
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Tue
|Retribution
|4
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|Jewish agression
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC