Monitoring group: Turkey bolsters its troops in north Syria
Syrian activists say Turkey has sent reinforcements into northern Syria, possibly in preparation for battles Ankara is anticipating with local Kurdish forces. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says a column of armored vehicles was deployed to the Syrian towns of Azaz and Marea on Wednesday.
