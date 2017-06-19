Mission impossible? Kushner seeks to ...

Mission impossible? Kushner seeks to revive Mideast talks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and chief Middle East adviser, Jared Kushner, is headed to the region with ambitious hopes of laying the groundwork for a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians. Trump has a number of advantages that could help him succeed where a string of predecessors have failed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 21 min Tm Cln 270
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Tue yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Mon Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Mon the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC