Mission impossible? Kushner seeks to revive Mideast talks
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and chief Middle East adviser, Jared Kushner, is headed to the region with ambitious hopes of laying the groundwork for a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians. Trump has a number of advantages that could help him succeed where a string of predecessors have failed.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|21 min
|Tm Cln
|270
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Truth
|4
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Mon
|the truth hurts
|2
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
