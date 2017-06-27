Mattis: US arms for Syrian Kurds will...

Mattis: US arms for Syrian Kurds will continue after Raqqa

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday that America will continue to provide weapons to Syrian Kurdish fighters after the battle to oust Islamic State militants from Raqqa, Syria, is over. Describing American reassurances to Turkey that the U.S. will take back weapons given to the Syrian Kurds after the IS fight, Mattis said it depends on when or where the next mission is.

