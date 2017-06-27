Mattis: US arms for Syrian Kurds will continue after Raqqa
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday that America will continue to provide weapons to Syrian Kurdish fighters after the battle to oust Islamic State militants from Raqqa, Syria, is over. Describing American reassurances to Turkey that the U.S. will take back weapons given to the Syrian Kurds after the IS fight, Mattis said it depends on when or where the next mission is.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|6 hr
|Taletha
|329
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|20 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|23 hr
|WeeWilly
|2
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
