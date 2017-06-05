Kuwait's emir meets with Qatari leade...

Kuwait's emir meets with Qatari leader amid diplomatic rift

In this Tuesday, June 6, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, right, receives Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Sabah aims resol... DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Kuwait's emir traveled to Qatar to help mediate an end to a crisis that's seen Arab nations cut ties to the energy-rich nation home to a major U.S. military base, though Emirati officials warned there was "nothing to negotiate."

