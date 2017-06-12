Kushner heading to Mideast for peace ...

Kushner heading to Mideast for peace talks

5 hrs ago

Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this week to continue work toward a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians. A White House official said the senior aide and son-in-law to President Donald Trump will arrive on Wednesday for meetings in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Chicago, IL

