Journalist ordered to pay Netanyahu damages for libel

13 hrs ago

An Israeli court on Sunday ordered a journalist to pay more than A 19,000 in damages to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara for libelling them. The magistrates court in Tel Aviv ruled that Igal Sarna libelled the couple for writing a Facebook post that claimed the prime minister's wife kicked the Israeli leader out of their car during a fight.

