Journalist dies of wounds from blast which killed two others in Iraq's Mosul

12 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

A Swiss journalist has died from injuries she suffered in a mine blast in Mosul earlier this week while reporting on the fight against the Islamic State group. Veronique Robert died in a Paris hospital on Saturday, Sophie Pommier, a French Embassy spokeswoman, told the Associated Press.

