Jordan to cancel 'marry the victim' clause shielding rapists

19 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A pregnant 15-year-old who had been raped by a brother-in-law decided to marry her attacker, hoping this would shield her from other male relatives who might kill her in the name of "family honor." A young woman was taken into protective custody after being stabbed 17 times by a brother who accused her of bringing "shame" to the family for running away from an abusive husband.

