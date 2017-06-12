Jordan bans Lebanese rock band after ...

Jordan bans Lebanese rock band after furor over queer frontman

A popular Lebanese rock band has been barred from performing a concert in Jordan after lawmakers objected to the lead singer's sexuality, a Jordanian politician told CNN. Jordan's Interior Ministry canceled the Mashrou' Leila gig, which was scheduled to take place in Amman later this month, following a petition from members of Jordanian Parliament and a widespread local media campaign protesting the concert.

Chicago, IL

