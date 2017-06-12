Israel's prime minister: Med pipeline would be 'revolution'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised Thursday to promote plans for an ambitious Mediterranean undersea natural gas pipeline project, in a bid by his country to become a key European energy supplier. Israel is hoping to export much of its newly discovered natural gas to Europe by a proposed 2,200-kilometer undersea pipeline to Cyprus and Greece.
