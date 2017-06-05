Israel's in Love With Its Homegrown Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
For a country that takes pride in even the smallest successes of its international celebrities, the debut of Wonder Woman has sparked an Israeli lovefest for homegrown hero Gal Gadot. A huge billboard overlooking Tel Aviv's main highway is tagged with a provincial "we love you'' greeting, her Hebrew-accented appearances in the international media are reported upon daily and throngs of fans cheer wildly upon seeing her on the big screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|1 hr
|Confeve
|1
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|8 hr
|truck driver butters
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|11 hr
|Tm Cln
|82
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|12 hr
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|14 hr
|DENG
|121,930
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|Tue
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC