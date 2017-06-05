Israel's in Love With Its Homegrown W...

Israel's in Love With Its Homegrown Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

For a country that takes pride in even the smallest successes of its international celebrities, the debut of Wonder Woman has sparked an Israeli lovefest for homegrown hero Gal Gadot. A huge billboard overlooking Tel Aviv's main highway is tagged with a provincial "we love you'' greeting, her Hebrew-accented appearances in the international media are reported upon daily and throngs of fans cheer wildly upon seeing her on the big screen.

Chicago, IL

