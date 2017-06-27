Israeli troops kill Palestinian who s...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian who shot at them, army says

12 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Israel's military says its forces have shot and killed a Palestinian who opened fire on them in the West Bank. It released a picture of the makeshift weapon known by its street name "Carlo" which has emerged as the gun of choice for Palestinian assailants.

