Israeli PM says work begun on new Wes...

Israeli PM says work begun on new West Bank settlement

10 hrs ago

Israel's prime minister says ground has been broken for a new West Bank settlement, the first in about two decades, to replace one demolished this year as President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy arrives in the region. On the campaign trail, Trump indicated he would be more sympathetic to settlements than his predecessor.

Chicago, IL

