Israeli PM delays conversion bill that angered liberal Jews
A bill that would enshrine ultra-Orthodox monopoly over Jewish conversions in Israel will be postponed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday in an apparent attempt to calm tensions with U.S. Jewish groups. The bill, along with a decision to scrap plans for a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall this week, has angered liberal American Jewish groups, which have hinted the issues could undermine their longstanding political, financial and emotional support for Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|15 hr
|Valerie
|351
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|20 hr
|True Christian wi...
|4
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|21 hr
|True to islam
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
