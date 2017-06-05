Israel to keep security control over West Bank, Netanyahu says
Jerusalem a Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will maintain security control over all of the West Bank, with or without a peace agreement with the Palestinians. Speaking at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Mideast war, when Israel captured the West Bank, Netanyahu said Israel seeks "true peace" with its neighbors but all has to ensure its own security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Mike
|121,929
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|9 hr
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|11 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|6
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sun
|too much
|221
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC