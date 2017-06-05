Israel to keep security control over ...

Israel to keep security control over West Bank, Netanyahu says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Jerusalem a Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will maintain security control over all of the West Bank, with or without a peace agreement with the Palestinians. Speaking at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Mideast war, when Israel captured the West Bank, Netanyahu said Israel seeks "true peace" with its neighbors but all has to ensure its own security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Mike 121,929
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 9 hr UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 11 hr yidfellas v USA 11
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sun too much 221
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC