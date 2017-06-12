Israel reduces power supply to Hamas-...

Israel reduces power supply to Hamas-ruled Gaza

7 hrs ago

Gaza's Hamas rulers say that Israel has begun to cut back already limited electricity supplies - a step that is expected to worsen the power crunch plaguing the seaside strip. The decision comes at the request of the rival Palestinian government in the West Bank.

Chicago, IL

