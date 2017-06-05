Israel Pushes Plans for Thousands of ...

Israel Pushes Plans for Thousands of Settlement Homes in the West Bank

Israel has served up plans for thousands of homes across the West Bank in the first announcement of settlement construction since President Donald Trump urged a building freeze in February. An Israeli Defense Ministry committee responsible for West Bank construction gave the green light to plans for around 3,000 homes at various stages of the approval process.

