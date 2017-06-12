Israel considers closing Al-Jazeera
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering shutting down the local offices of Arab satellite broadcaster Al-Jazeera, an official said today, following a crackdown against Qatar by Sunni countries across the region. Saudi Arabia has been leading an effort to isolate Qatar, accusing the energy-rich Gulf state, and the Qatari-backed channel, of supporting violent Islamic groups across the Middle East.
