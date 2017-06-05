Israel: Arab citizens arrested in Hamas assassination plot
Israel says seven Arabs were arrested over a plot to kill army officers for Gaza's Islamic militant Hamas rulers to avenge the killing of one its members. The Shin Bet security service said Thursday one of the suspects was asked to avenge Mazen Faqha, a senior Hamas figure, killed in March.
