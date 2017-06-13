Islamic State calls for attacks in We...

Islamic State calls for attacks in West, Russia, Middle East, Asia during Ramadan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

An audio message purporting to come from the spokesman of Islamic State called on followers to launch attacks in the United States, Europe, Russia, Australia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, and the Philippines during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began in late May. A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces walks past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district Manila Bulletin The audio clip was distributed on Monday on Islamic State's channel on Telegram, an encrypted messaging application. It was attributed to the militant group's official spokesman, Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 26 min slick willie expl... 116
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Sun USA Today 2
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sat Quirky 230
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Jun 8 yidfellas v USA 18
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC