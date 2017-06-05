ISIS propaganda changes tone following Syria battlefield setbacks
This undated frame grab from video posted online Friday, May 19, 2017, by supporters of the Islamic State militant group, shows IS fighters who recently joined the group receiving military training in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour. IS' propaganda machine used to be confident, promising that its self-declared caliphate would be “lasting and expanding.” But over the past months, as the group's territory has shrunk, so has its message calling on fighters to be steadfast and urging men to join the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|2 hr
|Quirky
|230
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|6 hr
|Katrina
|93
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Fri
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC