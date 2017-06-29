IS - facing endgame in Mosul and defe...

IS - facing endgame in Mosul and defeat in Raqqa'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Islamic State is facing its "endgame" in its former Iraqi stronghold in Mosul, while there is "irreversible momentum" towards its defeat at its Syrian base in Raqqa, the Defence Secretary has said. Sir Michael Fallon revealed RAF warplanes have hit more than 700 targets to support the expected imminent liberation of Mosul, where IS, also known as Daesh, declared its supposed "caliphate" three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... 1 hr BB Board 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr Taletha 348
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Wed True Christian wi... 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 282,126,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC