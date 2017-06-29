IS - facing endgame in Mosul and defeat in Raqqa'

Islamic State is facing its "endgame" in its former Iraqi stronghold in Mosul, while there is "irreversible momentum" towards its defeat at its Syrian base in Raqqa, the Defence Secretary has said. Sir Michael Fallon revealed RAF warplanes have hit more than 700 targets to support the expected imminent liberation of Mosul, where IS, also known as Daesh, declared its supposed "caliphate" three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.