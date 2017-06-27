IS counterattacks in retaken parts of Mosul stall Iraq push

Counterattacks by Islamic State militants on the western edge of Mosul have stalled Iraqi forces' push in the Old City, the last IS stronghold in the battle, an Iraqi officer said Tuesday. The attacks forced Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition to pull some assets away from the Old City to again clear the Yarmouk and Tanak neighborhoods, which were declared liberated of IS in May. The assaults underscore the Sunni extremist group's resilience in the city, Iraq's third-largest, despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.

