IS counterattacks in retaken parts of Mosul stall Iraq push
Counterattacks by Islamic State militants on the western edge of Mosul have stalled Iraqi forces' push in the Old City, the last IS stronghold in the battle, an Iraqi officer said Tuesday. The attacks forced Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition to pull some assets away from the Old City to again clear the Yarmouk and Tanak neighborhoods, which were declared liberated of IS in May. The assaults underscore the Sunni extremist group's resilience in the city, Iraq's third-largest, despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|19 min
|Taletha
|328
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|10 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|10 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|14 hr
|WeeWilly
|2
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC