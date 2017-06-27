IS counterattacks in retaken parts of...

IS counterattacks in retaken parts of Mosul stall Iraq push

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

Counterattacks by Islamic State militants on the western edge of Mosul have stalled Iraqi forces' push in the Old City, the last IS stronghold in the battle, an Iraqi officer said Tuesday. The attacks forced Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led coalition to pull some assets away from the Old City to again clear the Yarmouk and Tanak neighborhoods, which were declared liberated of IS in May. The assaults underscore the Sunni extremist group's resilience in the city, Iraq's third-largest, despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 19 min Taletha 328
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... 10 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... 14 hr WeeWilly 2
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Mon True Christian wi... 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC