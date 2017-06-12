IS chemical weapons capability degraded, analysts say

The siege of Mosul and targeted killings of chemical weapons experts in US-led coalition airstrikes have significantly degraded the Islamic State's production capability, although the group likely retains expertise to produce small batches of sulfur mustard and chlorine agents, a London-based analysis group said Tuesday. In a new report, IHS Markit said there has been a major reduction in IS' use of chemical weapons outside the northern Iraqi city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.