IS chemical weapons capability degraded, analysts say
The siege of Mosul and targeted killings of chemical weapons experts in US-led coalition airstrikes have significantly degraded the Islamic State's production capability, although the group likely retains expertise to produce small batches of sulfur mustard and chlorine agents, a London-based analysis group said Tuesday. In a new report, IHS Markit said there has been a major reduction in IS' use of chemical weapons outside the northern Iraqi city.
