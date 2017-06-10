IS blows up Mosul mosque, latest heri...

IS blows up Mosul mosque, latest heritage site destroyed

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Monday, June 8, 2009 file photo, residents walk past the crooked minaret called al-Hadba, or "hunchback, in a busy market area in Mosul, Iraq. Iraq's ministry of defense says Islamic State militants destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the adjacent iconic leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures late Wednesday night on June 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) 9 min indict dick cheney 9
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 14 min Tm Cln 287
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Wed Spy plane deal 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC