Iraqis fight house to house for costly victory in Mosul
Ihab Jalil al-Aboudi's soldiers fight block by block for the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, occasionally pausing to help terrified families flee to safety across the rubble. Associated Press reporters accompanied his forces for three weeks in May as they battled Islamic State militants in neighborhoods around Mosul's Old City, part of a massive offensive launched in October that Iraqi commanders hope to finally complete in the coming days.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|7 hr
|Concerned White ...
|335
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|20 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
