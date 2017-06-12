Iraqi troops move into Mosul's Old City, last ISIS stronghold
The ISIS group captured Mosul when it swept across northern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014. Iraq launched a massive operation to retake the city last October, and has driven the militants from all but a handful of neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|3 hr
|swampmudd
|228
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|18 hr
|Rainbow Crusher
|5
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|20 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Sat
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|indict Hannity
|12
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|Separating religion and state
|Fri
|yehoshooah adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC