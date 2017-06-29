Iraqi Prime Minister declares end to ...

Iraqi Prime Minister declares end to IS caliphate

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Iraq's Prime Minister is declaring an end to the Islamic State group's self-proclaimed caliphate after Iraqi forces captured the compound of a landmark mosque in Mosul that was blown up last week. Haider al-Abadi says "we are seeing the end of the fake Daesh state ... we will not relent, our brave forces will bring victory," according to a statement posted to Twitter Thursday where he used the Arabic acronym for IS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... 1 hr BB Board 2
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr Taletha 348
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... Wed True Christian wi... 3
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 282,126,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC