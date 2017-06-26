Iraqi forces say major Islamic State ...

Iraqi forces say major Islamic State attack blocked outside old city of Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Iraq's armed forces blocked a major wave of attacks by Islamic State suicide bombers outside the Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said. The attacks targeted Hay al-Tanak, a poor neighborhood west of the Old City, the last stronghold of the militants in Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... 4 hr True Christian wi... 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 8 hr NotSoDivineMsM 321
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... 11 hr Back to Mos cave 1
News Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western... 13 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 9
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Jun 21 Spy plane deal 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,050 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC