Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at M...

Iraq: Mass food poisoning, 2 die at Mosul camp for displaced

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

A mass food poisoning at a camp for the displaced near the northern city of Mosul has killed at least two people and sickened over 700, Iraq's health minister said on Tuesday. An Iraqi lawmaker who visited the camp and Saudi state television accused a charity from Qatar - a small Gulf Arab country engulfed in a major diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia and several other Arab and Muslim nations - of providing the tainted food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... 17 min No wonder 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 14 hr Katrina 123
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... 16 hr Retribution 4
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath 16 hr Jewish agression 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC