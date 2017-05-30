Iraq forces announce gains in west Mosul

Iraq forces announce gains in west Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Iraqi forces have recaptured one neighbourhood in west Mosul and nearly half of another that are targets of a broad offensive against jihadists launched last week, officers said on Friday. Iraqi security forces are more than seven months into a massive operation to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group, which overran the city and swathes of other territory nearly three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Voyeur 121,926
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 18 hr NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Fri yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Fri anonymous 3
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Fri spocko 215
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,289
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC