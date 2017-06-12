Iran's Revolutionary Guard strikes Syria for Tehran attacks
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Sunday it launched missiles into eastern Syria targeting Islamic State militants in response to an attack on Iran's parliament and a shrine in Tehran, warning that it would similarly retaliate on anyone else carrying out attacks in Iran. The launch of surface-to-surface medium range missiles into Syria's Deir el-Zour province comes as Islamic State militants fleeing a U.S.-led coalition onslaught increasingly try to fortify their positions there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|46 min
|the truth hurts
|2
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|2 hr
|Frankie Tabor
|5
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 hr
|swampmudd
|234
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Sat
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Sat
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|indict Hannity
|12
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC