Iranians parade missiles, shout 'death to Israel' in annual rally
State media says over 1 million participating in anti-Israel Al-Quds Day demonstrations across country; rockets, including model shot into Syria, shown off An anti-Israel rally in Tehran on June 23, 2017, with marchers holding Hezbollah flags and a puppet of Saudi King Salman looking like a Jewish stereotype. TEHRAN, Iran - Iran held major anti-Israel rallies across the country Friday, with protesters chanting "Death to Israel" and condemning the occupation of Palestinian land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|RustyS
|296
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Wed
|Spy plane deal
|1
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC