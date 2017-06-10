Iranians parade missiles, shout 'deat...

Iranians parade missiles, shout 'death to Israel' in annual rally

The Times of Israel

State media says over 1 million participating in anti-Israel Al-Quds Day demonstrations across country; rockets, including model shot into Syria, shown off An anti-Israel rally in Tehran on June 23, 2017, with marchers holding Hezbollah flags and a puppet of Saudi King Salman looking like a Jewish stereotype. TEHRAN, Iran - Iran held major anti-Israel rallies across the country Friday, with protesters chanting "Death to Israel" and condemning the occupation of Palestinian land.

Chicago, IL

