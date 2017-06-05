Iran leaders accuse US, Saudis of aiding attack
Iranian leaders on Friday accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of supporting the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran this week, as thousands of Iranians attended a funeral ceremony for the victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|43 min
|Tm Cln
|87
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|7 hr
|spocko
|228
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Fri
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Thu
|lavon affair
|10
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC