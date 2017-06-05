Iran leaders accuse US, Saudis of aid...

Iran leaders accuse US, Saudis of aiding attack

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Recorder

Iranian leaders on Friday accused the United States and Saudi Arabia of supporting the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran this week, as thousands of Iranians attended a funeral ceremony for the victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 43 min Tm Cln 87
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 7 hr spocko 228
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Fri yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Thu yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Thu yidfellas v USA 18
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Thu lavon affair 10
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Thu CodeTalker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC