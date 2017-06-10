Iran begins exporting gas to Iraq
The Tuesday report by the semi-official Fars news agency said the exports began late Wednesday through a pipeline straight to Baghdad. According to the report, the daily flow will start at around 7 billion cubic meters per day and eventually grow to 35 million cubic meters per day.
