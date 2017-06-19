In about face, Israel freezes Western Wall mixed prayer plan

The Israeli government froze a long-overdue plan Sunday to open a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall, a major policy reversal that is likely to upset liberal streams of Judaism that represent most Jews in the United States. Israel had approved the plan in January 2016 to officially recognize a special mixed-gender prayer area at the Western Wall - the holiest site where Jews can pray - a compromise reached after years of negotiations between Israeli and American Jewish leaders and Israeli authorities.

