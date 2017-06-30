Hundreds flee Mosul as Iraqi forces squeeze last pockets of IS resistance
Hundreds of civilians fled Mosul's Old City on Friday as Iraqi forces slowly squeezed the last pockets of Islamic State resistance. The neighbourhoods where government forces are fighting have been under siege for months as gruelling urban warfare drew out the operation to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Fri
|Valerie
|351
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|Fri
|True Christian wi...
|4
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|Fri
|True to islam
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC