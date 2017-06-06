House set to condemn Turkish security attack on protesters
House Republicans and Democrats are set to unleash a wave of bipartisan fury against Turkey over violence against peaceful protesters carried out by bodyguards traveling with the country's president. Lawmakers are expected to approve overwhelmingly a resolution that calls for members of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail who were involved in the incident to be brought to justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Mike
|121,929
|U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights...
|9 hr
|UMORONRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|11 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|Mon
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|6
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sun
|too much
|221
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC