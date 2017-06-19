House Dems pressure WH on Kushner, Fl...

House Dems pressure WH on Kushner, Flynn security clearances

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Two top House Democrats are questioning whether former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance form, a potential omission that could add to the legal jeopardy Flynn faces over the truthfulness of his statements to federal authorities and on government documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 15 min Tm Cln 278
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... 16 hr Spy plane deal 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Tue yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC