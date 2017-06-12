Hamas: Cutting electricity to Gaza would be a catastrophica

Hamas: Cutting electricity to Gaza wo...

Gaza City, Gaza Strip a Gaza's militant Hamas rulers warned of renewed violence Monday if Israel acquiesces to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' wishes and reduces its electricity supply to the isolated territory. Gaza's 2 million residents already get by with only four hours of electricity a day.

