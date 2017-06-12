Hamas: Cutting electricity to Gaza would be a catastrophica
Gaza City, Gaza Strip a Gaza's militant Hamas rulers warned of renewed violence Monday if Israel acquiesces to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' wishes and reduces its electricity supply to the isolated territory. Gaza's 2 million residents already get by with only four hours of electricity a day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|108
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Sun
|USA Today
|2
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sat
|Quirky
|230
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC