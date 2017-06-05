Gulf nations may let some Qataris sta...

Gulf nations may let some Qataris stay amid diplomatic rift

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have signaled they may allow some Qataris to stay in their countries amid a diplomatic rift with the Gulf nation. The three Gulf nations said early Sunday that officials would consider "humanitarian cases" as a deadline looms for Qataris to return home.

