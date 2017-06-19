Greek, Turkish leaders meet on tensio...

Greek, Turkish leaders meet on tensions over Aegean flyovers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Greece's prime minister told his Turkish counterpart Monday that airspace violations over the Aegean must stop as they increase the risk of a military accident in the sea between the two uneasy neighbors and NATO allies. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he and Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim, who was on a one-day visit to Greece, agreed to maintain open channels of communication between them in an effort to reduce potential military tensions arising from airspace violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 4 hr Tm Cln 250
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) 18 hr Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... 19 hr the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... Jun 16 spytheweb 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC