Greek, Turkish leaders meet on tensions over Aegean flyovers
Greece's prime minister told his Turkish counterpart Monday that airspace violations over the Aegean must stop as they increase the risk of a military accident in the sea between the two uneasy neighbors and NATO allies. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he and Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim, who was on a one-day visit to Greece, agreed to maintain open channels of communication between them in an effort to reduce potential military tensions arising from airspace violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Tm Cln
|250
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|Truth
|4
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|19 hr
|the truth hurts
|2
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC