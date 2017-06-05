Germany, Turkey fail to break deadloc...

Germany, Turkey fail to break deadlock over air base visit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Turkey on Monday refused to budge on its decision to refuse German lawmakers permission to visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base, saying it expected "positive steps" on Turkey's requests for Germany to crackdown on Kurdish rebels and alleged coup plotters. Speaking at a joint news conference with his visiting German counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would allow German legislators to visit a NATO base in the central province of Konya, but not Incirlik Air Base, where some 270 German troops are stationed with Tornado reconnaissance jets and a "At the moment, a visit to Konya is possible but not to Incirlik," Cavusoglu said during the news conference with Germany's Sigmar Gabriel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... 16 hr Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sun too much 221
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sat texasmoveit 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 3 NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC