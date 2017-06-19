German Lawmakers Back Troop Withdrawal From Turkey
Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, has voted by a wide majority to move reconnaissance planes flying missions against the Islamic State group from a base in Turkey amid tensions between the two NATO members. The lawmakers voted 461-85 late on June 21 to back a Defense Ministry decision to move six Tornado planes, a refueling plane, and around 270 troops from the Incirlik base to Azraq, Jordan.
