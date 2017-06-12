Gaza power crisis disrupts life, challenges leaders
The Gaza Strip is in the midst of an electricity shortage that has left residents with just a few hours of power a day, turning many aspects of everyday life in the Hamas-ruled territory upside down and raising concerns about a humanitarian crisis. Gaza's power woes began in 2006, when Israel bombed the territory's power plant after Hamas-allied militants captured an Israeli soldier.
